SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. 2,559,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,573. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.
In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
