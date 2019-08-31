SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. 2,559,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,573. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

