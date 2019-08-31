Sprouts (SPRTS) Market Capitalization Tops $393,523.00

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. Sprouts has a market capitalization of $393,523.00 and $569.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sprouts has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sprouts coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000467 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sprouts Coin Profile

Sprouts (CRYPTO:SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,718,014,401,790 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

