Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Sprint posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Sprint had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on S. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

In other Sprint news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,279,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sprint during the first quarter worth about $1,860,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sprint by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sprint by 37.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprint by 29.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sprint by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Sprint stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.79. 4,991,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,595,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. Sprint has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

