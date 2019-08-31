SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 67,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,500 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 7.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $90,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,748,000 after acquiring an additional 139,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 68,523 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $264.13. 2,184,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.78. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $216.97 and a one year high of $273.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

