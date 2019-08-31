SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. SpartanNash reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,523. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $396.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,803,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 285,630 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 311,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 223,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 220,266 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.