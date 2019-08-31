Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) is Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,645,930 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 2.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.68% of Southwest Airlines worth $185,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.2% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,350 shares of the airline’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $1,701,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,080 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,137 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $52.32. 3,010,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,251. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

