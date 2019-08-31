Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Trading Down 7.4%

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.42, approximately 556,607 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 708,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLDB shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $418.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 2,822,581 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.