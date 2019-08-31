Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup set a $6.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 2,822,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 140,141 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Emory University raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Emory University now owns 298,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 230,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

