Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Up 8.7%

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.09, 282,165 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 709,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Several research firms have commented on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group lowered Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Svb Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Chardan Capital upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 2,822,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 130,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 87,016 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $4,755,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 78.7% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 140,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 335.0% during the first quarter. Emory University now owns 298,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 230,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

