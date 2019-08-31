Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 620,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,974. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $494.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 59.28%.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

