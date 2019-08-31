SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Achieves $567,541.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $567,541.00 and $123,507.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,641.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.01791880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.07 or 0.02929403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00671364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00701587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00065388 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00466501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009144 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 17,542,620 coins and its circulating supply is 17,465,528 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

