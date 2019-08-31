SmileyCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $77.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $201,536.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 118.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

