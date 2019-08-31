Smartlands (SLT) Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Smartlands has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00008607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Smartlands has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $1,183.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Smartlands

Smartlands was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io . The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands . Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

