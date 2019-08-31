Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,018 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.59% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $24,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $165.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.63 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.96.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 72,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $12,299,800.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,170,879 shares of company stock valued at $200,668,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

