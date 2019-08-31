Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 24,700 Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of Symantec worth $16,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Symantec by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,607,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after buying an additional 53,755 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 65,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Symantec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Symantec by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 215,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symantec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Symantec stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. Symantec Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

