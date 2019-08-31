Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $17.46 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 68,440 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,672,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $738,521,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after purchasing an additional 834,241 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $674,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,610 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,679,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $485,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,640 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

