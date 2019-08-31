Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,821. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

