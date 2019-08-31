Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,966,000 after acquiring an additional 525,601 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2,155.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,540,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,177. The company has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $231.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total transaction of $11,943,291.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,108,440.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,755,123.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,973 shares of company stock worth $40,927,162. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.27.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

