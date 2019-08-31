Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 890,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,992,000 after buying an additional 54,862 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 51.0% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 10.2% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 77,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC set a $85.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.05. 1,055,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,435. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

