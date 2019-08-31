Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,185,000 after buying an additional 2,048,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,956,000 after buying an additional 1,780,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after buying an additional 871,373 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,167,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,848,000 after buying an additional 789,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,697,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,079. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.86. 1,259,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,257. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.11.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

