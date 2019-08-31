Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 93,806 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 362.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,806 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 233.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 98.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after buying an additional 143,038 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $5,864,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.40 and a 200 day moving average of $189.71. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $218.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.67.

In other Lam Research news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

