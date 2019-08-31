SIX (SIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $572,571.00

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, SIX has traded 73.6% higher against the dollar. SIX has a market cap of $9.42 million and $572,571.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIX token can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport, Coinsuper and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00228373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.01341282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091282 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021311 BTC.

SIX Token Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official website is six.network

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

