Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Carpetright (LON:CPR)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Carpetright (LON:CPR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CPR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Carpetright from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Carpetright from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

LON CPR opened at GBX 13.70 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. Carpetright has a 1 year low of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 36 ($0.47). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.92.

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

