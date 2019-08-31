Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 396,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,308. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

