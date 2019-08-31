Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 58,056 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 20.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 9.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd in the first quarter valued at $178,000.

NYSE:IHD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,738. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

