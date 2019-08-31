SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.23). SCYNEXIS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 141.28% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $6.00 target price on SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Aegis initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 86.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 152.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock remained flat at $$1.10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,814. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.99. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

