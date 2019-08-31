Scroll (SCRL) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Scroll has a market cap of $17.24 million and $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Scroll token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDAX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scroll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00223434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.01335312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll was first traded on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network

Scroll Token Trading

Scroll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.