Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Up 11%

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s share price shot up 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.14, 146,419 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 146% from the average session volume of 59,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scpharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

