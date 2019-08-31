Sciencast Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Insperity by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insperity by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Insperity by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,620 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on Insperity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

NYSE NSP traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.06. 498,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,384. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $144.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

