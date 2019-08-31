Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 6,705 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,230,000 after purchasing an additional 396,796 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.5% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 149,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.63. 1,780,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.32. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $121.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

