Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 226,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,332. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHP. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,585 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

