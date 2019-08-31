Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,400,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 74.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,408,000 after purchasing an additional 229,637 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.95.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.09. 547,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,008. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.57 and a 200-day moving average of $137.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

