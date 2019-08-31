Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 632.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.94. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.71 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.