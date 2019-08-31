Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,343 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 140.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 109.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Republic Services by 44.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.25. 1,121,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,323. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

