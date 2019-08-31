savedroid Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. One savedroid token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and Cobinhood. savedroid has a market cap of $697,287.00 and approximately $818.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, savedroid has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.14 or 0.05008276 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

savedroid Profile

SVD is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796 . savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

