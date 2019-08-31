Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €15.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CA. Berenberg Bank set a €17.80 ($20.70) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.10 ($23.37) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrefour has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.94 ($20.86).

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €15.50 ($18.02) on Wednesday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of €16.60.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

