Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Trading 7.9% Higher

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41, 206,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 132,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sanchez Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanchez Midstream Partners stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.61% of Sanchez Midstream Partners worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

