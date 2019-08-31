San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 2,700 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 512,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCBK. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $191,245.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,186.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $537,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,732 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,077.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. 42,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,169. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

