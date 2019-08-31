San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,243 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in GAP were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GAP by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after purchasing an additional 960,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in GAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GAP by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,298 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura lowered their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GAP from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,333,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,627. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $291,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

