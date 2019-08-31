San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 70 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,920. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average of $147.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

