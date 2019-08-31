San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,214 shares of company stock valued at $76,148,836. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.36. 783,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.99 and a 200-day moving average of $259.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus set a $325.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

