San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.11. 1,248,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,931. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,621 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

