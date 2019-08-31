San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.22. 394,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

