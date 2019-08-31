San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $217,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,581,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 65.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,878 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,777,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,707. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

