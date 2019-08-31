San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $100,000 Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $145,862.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. 6,679,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,470,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

