San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 320 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 395.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,722 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 78,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $708,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Prologis stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.62. 1,574,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.62. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

