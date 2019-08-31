Safex Token Trading Down 28.5% This Week (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Safex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coindeal. Safex Token has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $279.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safex Token has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,147,886,396 tokens. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

