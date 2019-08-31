RWE AG (FRA:RWE) Receives €25.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.58 ($29.74).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of RWE traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €25.91 ($30.13). The company had a trading volume of 2,136,493 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.23. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

