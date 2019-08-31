Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 337,377 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $102,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 397,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 316.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 443.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 20.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,087. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.65. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Barclays began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.81.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.