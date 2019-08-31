Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 271,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Phillips 66 worth $89,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

PSX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.63. 1,780,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.32. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.